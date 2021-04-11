First Hawaiian Bank Sells 24,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

