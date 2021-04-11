$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions also posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $101.32 and a 52-week high of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

