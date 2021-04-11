Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 53,763 Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,763 shares during the quarter. RigNet comprises approximately 5.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RigNet were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RigNet by 398,894.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 71,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get RigNet alerts:

Separately, National Securities lowered shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of RNET stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. RigNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET).

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.