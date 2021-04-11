Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $592.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.70 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

