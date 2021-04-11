Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,075 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 2.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

