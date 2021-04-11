Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 699,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Apple by 775.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,578,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $740,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,115 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Apple by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

