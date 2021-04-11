Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

