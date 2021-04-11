Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

