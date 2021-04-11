Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $109,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.34 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

