Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. PROS accounts for about 5.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PROS worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSE:PRO opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $169,138.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,842.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,272 shares of company stock worth $6,880,149. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

