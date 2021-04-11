Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 745,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

