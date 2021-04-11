Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

