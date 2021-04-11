NBT Bank N A NY Takes $268,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $150.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

