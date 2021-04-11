Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 9,706 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

