Gala (GALA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $564,054.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $187.21 million and approximately $564,054.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00081528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00612897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031954 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

