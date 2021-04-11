ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61.

