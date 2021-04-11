Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50.

