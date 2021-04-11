Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 187 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.