Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,717,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,040,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

