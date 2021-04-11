Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 310,826 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

