International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

