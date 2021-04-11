Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

