First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

