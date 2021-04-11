First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $99.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

