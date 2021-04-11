Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

