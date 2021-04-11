EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $130,357.62 and $124,680.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066250 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 484.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.