Gourmet Galaxy Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $2.93 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00614974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00081213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00038189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.