Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.42). Nordstrom reported earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $2,271,378. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

