First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,261 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

