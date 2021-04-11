First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii makes up about 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.28% of Bank of Hawaii worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 64,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.