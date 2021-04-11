First Hawaiian Bank Has $50.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $144.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

