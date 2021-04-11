Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $502.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.40 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.