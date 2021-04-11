Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.