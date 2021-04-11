Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 30,287 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

