Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $164.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 141.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $171.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $171.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

