OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entergy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 222.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 74,246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

