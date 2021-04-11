Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

