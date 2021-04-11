Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

