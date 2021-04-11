Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,250 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

