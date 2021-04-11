JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

