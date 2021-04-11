JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,074,468 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 198.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of O-I Glass worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OI opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

