Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.