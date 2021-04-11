BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,762,000.

USMV stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

