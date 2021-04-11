Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 93,946 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $78,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $22,676,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

