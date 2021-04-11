NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

