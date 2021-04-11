SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.