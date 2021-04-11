NBT Bank N A NY Sells 457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 398,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 64,078 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

