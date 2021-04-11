Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $696,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $232.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $230.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

