NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

