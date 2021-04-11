Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) versus Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10%

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.68 $4.30 million $0.01 1,827.00 Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 5.93 $473.17 million $0.97 62.65

Agnico Eagle Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Stillwater. Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 7 0 2.70

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $86.13, indicating a potential upside of 41.72%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 13,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sibanye Stillwater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Sibanye Stillwater on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

